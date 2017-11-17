Scott A. Corlis of Kingston, age 44, died from complications of diabetes, Monday, November 13, 2017 in Covenant Medical Center Cooper Campus, Saginaw. A Gift of Life donor, Scott gave so that others could live. He was born April 3, 1973 to Kenneth Wayne and Dawn Eileen (Wilcox) Corlis in Lapeer.

Scott graduated from Kingston High School in 1991 and attended Michigan State University where he studied engineering. Scott remained a huge MSU sports fan, especially football and basketball. He worked for Active Homes in Marlette and later for K Max in Lapeer as a machinist. Scott worked with his father as a carpenter up to the time his disability kept him from physical work. His family and friends will remember him as a prankster who loved to make people laugh. Scott enjoyed riding his Yamaha motorcycle, deer hunting and spending time with his cocker spaniel Buddy.

Scott is survived by his parents, Ken and Dawn Corlis of Kingston; step-children: Cody (Rebecca) Ostrum, Noelle (Fabio) Maldonado-Godoy, Alyshia Maldonado; seven step-grandchildren; brother, Matthew (Sarah) Corlis of Mayville; sister, Danielle (Al) Corlis-Weathers of Kingston; three nieces: McKenna Corlis, Alexa Weathers, Annah Weathers; three nephews: Owen Corlis, Colin Corlis, Jackson Weathers. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation was held 2-8 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2017 and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017 in Kranz Funeral Home, Kingston. Interment will be in Kingston Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Family Discretionary Fund. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.