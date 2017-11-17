Mary Ellen Passingham of North Branch, age 84, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at her home in Deerfield Twp., surrounded by her family. Mary Ellen was born March 11, 1933, the daughter of Clyde Almond and Beulah Elaine (Clark) Hutton in Fostoria. She was the granddaughter of Clarence and Minnie (Evans) Clark and Frederick and Ellen (Meacham) Hutton.

Mary Ellen graduated from North Branch High School in 1951. While she was in high school in 1950-1951, she worked at Blackburn Funeral Home. Mary Ellen and Tom are members of the North Branch Baptist Church. Mary Ellen enjoyed reading, cooking, crocheting and she loved all animals, especially her cats. She enjoyed sitting at her kitchen table and watching the birds and deer playing in the backyard. She loved her family and grandchildren.

On March 22, 1952 in Birch Run, she married William Ray McLaughlin Jr. Her great-uncle William Clark married them. They had four children: Rose Marie McKelvey, William (Cindy) McLaughlin, John (Robin) McLaughlin and Katherine June. They were divorced in 1970. On April 11, 1970, she married Thomas Harry Passingham at the North Branch United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas; her four children; ten grandchildren, Lee Walker, Catherine Westcott, William Matthew McLaughlin Sr., Levi McLaughlin, Casey McLaughlin, Chelsea Wolfcale, Kami Jenks, Jacob McLaughlin, Philip McLaughlin, and Kevin McLaughlin; 16 great-grandchildren, William Jr., Malery, Caleb, Dayman, McKenzie, Joshua, Cameron, Allison, RayLynn, Gage, Amberlynn, Micah, Ella, Kamden, August and Isaiah; sister, Betty (Norm) Hamilton; brother, Clyde (Carol) Hutton; Aunt Lucy (George) Jarvis and Aunt Florence Monroe; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father Clyde in 1974; mother Beulah in 1995; baby sister, Ann Marie Hutton in 1937, first husband, Bill in 1991; grandson, Craig Stevens, Jr. in 1999.

Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice.

The family will be present for visitation on Monday, November 20, 2017 from 2-8 p.m., and Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from noon to 1 p.m. The Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. on November 21, 2017 at Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home. Pastor Kelly Curell will officiate. The burial will be in Dawn Memorial Cemetery, Elba. You may share an online condolence at www.blackburnchapel.com.