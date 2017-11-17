Janice Muriel Chippi of Cass City, age 80, died Monday, November 13, 2017 at home following a brief battle with cancer. She was born January 30, 1937, at home in Sanilac County, the only child born to Frank Arnold and Geraldine (Sweet) Laming. She married Duane William Chippi February 6, 1954 in Cass City.

Janice worked for General Cable for six years. Together with Duane, they owned and operated Cass City Oil and Gas and Mr. Chips Service Stations where Janice worked as bookkeeper for many years. Janice owned and enjoyed many horses over the years. She was fond of reading books, especially mysteries. Janice was always eager to go on cruises and to play cards. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Janice is survived by her husband, Duane; daughter, Debra (Jerry) Leitch of Bad Axe; son, William “Bill” (Patsy) Chippi of Cass City; grandchildren: Aimee, Eric, Nicolas, Sandy, Carla, Becky, John; great-grandchildren: Dillon, Scott, Wyatt, Grady, Peyton, Josie, Jack, Charles, Caroline, Vivian, Aiden and Bryce.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Private funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 16, 2017 in Kranz Funeral Home Cass City with Debra L. Kranz, Funeral Service Celebrant, officiating. Burial will take place in Elkland Township Cemetery, Cass City. Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice or Cass City United Methodist Church. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.