Elma Margaret Zimmer, age 101, passed away early Saturday morning, November 4, 2017 at her daughter’s home in St. Clair Shores where she resided the last two years. Elma was born September 8, 1916 in Akron Twp., the daughter of William and Nettie (Partlo) Wark. On March 3, 1937, she married Harold Conrad Zimmer and they made their home on Brown Street in Unionville where they raised their six children.

Elma worked at Eiler’s Cleaners and Luke’s Supermarket in Sebewaing and Prime’s Grocery Store in Unionville. She was a longstanding member of the Unionville Moravian Church and more recently a member of Son’s Life Missionary Church in Sebewaing. She kept herself active with gardening, weaving rugs on her two looms, quilting, crocheting, tatting, church activities and Bible studies.

Elma is survived by her children: Beverley (Max) Benne, Duane (MaryLou), Darlene (Lewis) Ruddock, Norman and special friend Doreen, Rosalie (Robert) Meyer and daughter-in-law Linda; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her husband, Harold (1973), her oldest son, LeRoy (1988) and seven brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Son’s Life Missionary Church in Sebewaing. A luncheon will follow. A memorial service was also held at Lake Shore Presbyterian Church in St. Clair Shores on November 18. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Shore Presbyterian Church Youth Program, 27801 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI 48081 or Son’s Life Missionary Church, 1 W. Main St., Sebewaing, MI 48759. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com.