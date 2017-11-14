Paula F. (Coutcher) Cooper of Vassar, age 67, passed away late Sunday afternoon at the Covenant Health Care – Cooper Campus in Saginaw.

Paula was born on March 7, 1950 in Flint and was the daughter of the late Charles and Esther (Simmons) Coutcher. On July 31, 1965, Paula married Larry Cooper, and this past July of 2017 she and Larry celebrated 52 years of marriage. Paula at one time worked at the Banks Green House in Tuscola. Paula worked at planting out in the green house, waiting on customers or doing whatever needed to be done. Paula’s family was her pride and joy in life. She loved hosting family gatherings for the holiday or just for a weekend of fun. She loved giving, and expected nothing in return. Paula and Larry were actively attending Juniata Baptist Church.

Paula leaves her husband Larry; two children, John and wife Michele Cooper, and Lisa and Art Howse; four grandchildren, Amanda, Ryan and Brandy, Nicholas and Courtney, Alexandria and Aaron; four great-grandchildren, Landon, Blaine, Christian, and Addilyn; four brothers, Terry, Tom, Russ, and Mike; three sisters, Sherry, Pam, and Lana; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Besides her parents, Paula is also preceded in death by a brother Larry Coutcher, a sister Connie Frederick, and an infant brother Charles.

Paula will lie in state at the Juniata Baptist Church on Thursday where the Cooper family will receive friends form 4-8 p.m. There will also be a brief time of visitation on Friday from 11 a.m. until the services begin. Funeral services for Paula will be on Friday Nov. 17, 2017 at noon. Paula’s burial will take place at the Millington Twp. Cemetery in Millington. Memorial Gifts of Remembrance can be directed to the Juniata Baptist Church. Hanlin Funeral Home has been assisting the Cooper family with arrangements. You’re welcome to express condolences, share a memory, or light a candle at hanlinfuneralhome.com.