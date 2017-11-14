MaryLou Morrison of Caro, age 77, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro, surrounded by her loving family. MaryLou was born August 15, 1940 in Saginaw, the daughter of the late Mearreal and Geraldine (Honold) LaPratt. She enjoyed crocheting, singing and playing guitar, camping, collecting a variety of items, and playing games on the computer.

MaryLou is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Tim and April Jaster of Caro; son-in-law, Jim Stephens of Caro; four grandchildren and their spouses, Kevin and Colleen Stephens, Jeffrey and Tiffany Stephens, Jessica and Jeremy Stahl, and Jennifer Myers, all of Caro; ten great-grandchildren, Bryce, Seth, Falicite, Steven, Coven and Kodi Stephens, Lauren Green, Brooklyn and Emma Myers, and Aubrey Stahl; four siblings and their spouses, Wayne and Beth LaPratt, Barbara and Bernie Dennis, Carolyn and Bill Blaylock, all of Caro, Marilyn and Stan Grzemkowski of Fairgrove; sister-in-law, Sharon LaPratt of Caro; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, MaryLou was preceded in death by her husband, Leland; one daughter, Pamela Stephens; one sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Ted Colosky; and one brother, Jim LaPratt.

Funeral services were held at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 with Pastor Brad Speirs officiating. The family was present to receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the MaryLou Morrison Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Tim Jaster, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.