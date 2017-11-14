Mark Behrens, age 30, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2017. He was born November 25, 1986 in Saginaw, son of Linda “Lu” Behrens and Mark Johnson.

He cherished every minute he had with his children, family, and friends. He loved to play basketball, especially with his son Gage. His daughter Bailee was the apple of his eye. He loved his cars, listening to music and was a great person all around.

He is survived by his children, Gage Anthony Behrens of Harrison, Ohio, and Bailee Elizabeth Behrens of Middletown, Ohio; wife, Nicole Thompson of Tennessee; mother, Linda “Lu” Behrens of Lawrenceburg, Indiana; father, Mark (Michel) Johnson of Caro; brother, Joshua Behrens of Covington, Kentucky and nephews, Theodore and Jasper Behrens; two sisters, Ashley and Sasha Johnson of Caro and niece Alana Lynn Johnson; uncles, Doug Behrens of Cincinnati, Ohio and Mike (Audrey) Behrens of Caro; paternal grandparents, Harold and Shirley Johnson of Caro; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary McLane Behrens of Caro and his aunt Carol Jean of Tawas.

Family and friends were received on Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 7 p.m., with Tim “Hamster” Halloran officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.

Following the service there was a gathering at the Lawrenceburg Fire Department from 7-10 p.m.

Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Mark Behrens, please visit out Tribute Store.