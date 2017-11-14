Marion Louise Lutz (nee Bitzer) of Unionville, age 89, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at McLaren Bay Region in Bay City.

Marion was born in Unionville on November 9, 1928, to Otto and Anna (Schlemmer) Bitzer. She attended St. Paul Lutheran School in Unionville for one year. Her father passed away when she was six years old. She and her mother moved to Sebewaing and lived with her grandparents. She then attended Immanuel Lutheran School, was confirmed at Immanuel Church in 1942, and graduated from Sebewaing High School in 1946.

On August 27, 1938, her mother was remarried to Paul Winter and he became her step-father, whom she loved very much. On June 19, 1948, Marion was united in marriage to Edgar W. Lutz. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2006, after 57 years of marriage.

Marion was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mary Martha Guild, Adult Bible Study, Women’s Missionary League, the Owls, Riverside Farm Bureau Group and a 4-H Leader for 10 years.

Marion attended Summer School at Concordia River Forest and became an Emergency Teacher. She taught school at St. Paul Lutheran School in Unionville for three years and then quit working to raise her dear family.

In 1989, she and Edgar became interested in antiques and collectibles and they became involved in the Bay City Antiques Center.

Surviving are a son, Mark (Penny) Lutz; five daughters: Joanne Harder, Elaine (Bill) Fournier, Linda (Roger) Engelhardt, Shirley (Ellery) Fritz, and Sharon (Mark) Schember. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and six step-great-great grandchildren.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar; her father, Otto Bitzer; step-father and mother, Paul and Anna Winter; and a grandchild, Steven Lutz.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing from 2-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be Thursday, November 16, 2017, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sebewaing. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com.