George W. McMullen, age 90, a lifelong resident of Mayville, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital in Lapeer.

He was born June 8, 1927 in Mayville, son of the late Elmer and Virgie (Brown) McMullen. George graduated from Mayville High School with the Class of 1946. He married Freda Vandemark April 10, 1948 at Wahjamega Country Church and they have been married for 69 years. George worked in a shop for two months, hated it and became a lifetime farmer, school bus driver, church bus driver, milk truck driver and DeKalb Seed Corn Salesman. He was a member of Watertown Center Bible Church for over 40 years, also a 4-H member, Grange and Farm Bureau member. He loved sharing good times with family and friends, his church family, farming and reading. George enjoyed traveling with the Cavalryman tours, hymn sings, gospel singing and played Clarinet in the Mayville High School band.

George is survived by his wife, Freda McMullen of Mayville; three children, Sharon (Dale) Brown of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Gary (Sheila) McMullen and Shirley McMullen of Mayville; seven grandchildren, Damon (Tamee) Brown of Arizona, Brett McMullen of Vassar, Michele (Mark) Davison of Mayville, Matt (Bonnie) McMullen of Mayville, Jason Brown of Wisconsin, Nicole Fuller of Mayville and Mark (Yvette) McMullen of Mayville; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Kathleen McMullen; cousins; and numerous friends.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2017 at Watertown Center Bible Church, corner of Millington and Center Roads, Millington, with Pastor Tom Knight and Pastor Cliff Jordan officiating.

The family received friends from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Avram Funeral Home in Mayville, and from 10 a.m. until time of the service on Monday, at Watertown Center Bible Church.

Burial in Watertown Township Cemetery, Fostoria.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Watertown Center Bible Church, McLaren Hospice of Davison or The Gideon’s.

