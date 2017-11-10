Jennifer LaPratt of Akron, age 43, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at McLaren – Bay Region. Jen was born July 25, 1974 in Lansing to Wayne and Kathryn (McNeill) Prich. She was a 1992 graduate of U.S.A. High School and a 1995 graduate of Ferris State University where she received her degree in nursing. On June 3, 1995, Jen was united in marriage with Duane LaPratt at the Moravian Church in Unionville. She enjoyed working at Alpha and Omega Home Care in Elkton and had previously worked at McLaren – Bay Region and Valley Allergy Clinic in Saginaw. When she was not working, Jennifer spent her time hunting, sewing, camping, and reading.

Jen is survived by her husband, Duane; two children that were her life, Nicolas and Ashlyn, both at home; her parents, Wayne and Kathryn Prich of Unionville; brother, Geoffrey of Unionville and his two daughters, Riley and Lillian; maternal grandmother, Ruth Likens and her husband, Dallas, of Caro; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Prich of Gagetown; her father- and mother-in-law, James and Diane LaPratt of Unionville; sister- and brother-in-law, Michelle and Larry Weisenbach and their three children, Amy, Angie, and Chance. Jen was preceded in death by one son, Zackary LaPratt; grandfathers, Vilas McNeill and George Prich, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Karen Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at the Almer Township Cemetery in Caro. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Jennifer LaPratt Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Duane LaPratt, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.