David L. Kinney, Sr., 70, of Wales, MI died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 2, 2017 in Kirkville, NY where he recently moved. He was born in Flint and lived in Millington where he graduated from Millington High School. He drove a truck approximately 35 years prior to his retirement.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

He met his wife, Dianne in the upper peninsula when they were 16, and they have been married 51 years. The last few years, they enjoyed traveling in their RV.

He was a member of the Mount Pleasant Bible Church in Wales and served on their Board for a number of years. He liked to read and was an avid History Channel watcher.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne Fisher Kinney; two sons, David L. Kinney, Jr. and his wife Michele of Kirkville, NY and Darren L. Kinney engaged to Dawn Atkins Carr of Marian, NY; his mother, Viola Mae Kinney of Millington; nine siblings, Tim (Carolyn) of Millington, Dan (Susan) of Flint, Deborah Kinney (Vern) Wilkinson of Fennimore, WI, Tom of Flint, Elizabeth Kinney Knauer of Millington, Peter (Darlene) of Naples, FL, Ben of Grand Blanc, Rachel Kinney Pierson of Bloomington, IN and Hannah Kinney Henderson of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Travis (Eileen) Kinney Marysville, Megan Kinney of Capac, Rebekah Kinney of Flint, Meagan Walmsley of Roseville, Elizabeth (Carmine) Mortellaro of East Syracuse, NY, Emily DiBello (Lucas Burdekin) of Minoa, NY, L.J. DiBello of East Syracuse, NY, Shane Kinney of Kirkville, Avery Kinney of San Marcus, CA; great-granddaughters, Aria Kinney of Marysville and Madeline Walmsley of Roseville; in-laws, Kathy (Dennis) Fox of Wales, Gerald (Sue) Fisher of Denver, CO and Ronald (Roberta) Fisher of Chesterfield; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, James S. Kinney and his infant sister, Dinah Kinney.

There will be a memorial service at 11:00 am on Monday, November 13th at Mount Pleasant Bible Church in Wales.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Mount Pleasant Church Building Fund.

