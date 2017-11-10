Alice (Keyes) Cardinal passed away on November 2nd, 2017. Alice was born March 19, 1935, daughter of Charley and Leona (Thayer) Keyes in Gilford, Michigan, graduating from Fairgrove High School. She lived most of her life in Cheboygan, Michigan, retiring from the Cheboygan Hospital. She is survived by her child, Mark (Brenda) Cardinal, and Chris (Shelly) Cardinal, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also, surviving her are brothers, Carson Keyes, Bill (Nancy) Keyes, and sister Peg (Bob) Streeter. She was predeceased by sisters, Bertha Johnson and Dorothy Latterell. Funeral services took place at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Cheboygan, Michigan.