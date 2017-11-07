Patrick Cody of Big Pine Key, Florida, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, October 7, 2017. Pat was born April 28, 1957 in Caro, the son of the late Alfred and Margaret (Nagy) Cody. He attended Caro High School with the class of 1975 and enlisted with the U.S. Army in that same year. Pat was united in marriage with the former Cindy L. Hanewald, and the couple celebrated more than 40 happy years together. He was employed with Stalker Manufacturing in Bay City and Dobson Heavy Haul in Bay City as a mechanic before establishing Cody’s Restaurant & Flea Market and the Rifle River Bed & Breakfast, both in Omer. He was also proud to serve as a volunteer firefighter with the Omer Fire Department until moving to Florida in 1994. While in Florida, Pat worked as a manager at Suburban Propane, a position he held for 15 years. More recently, he helped at the Big Pine Flea Market where he enjoyed socializing with friends that he treated like family. He will be remembered for his big heart, easy-going personality and generous spirit that extended to all he knew. He enjoyed fishing and the family will cherish the memories of his camping trip to Michigan just a month prior to his passing.

Pat is survived by his wife, Cindy Cody of Big Pine Key, Florida; two sons and their wives, Sean and Betty Cody of Cape Coral, Florida, Mike and Celeste Cody of Denver, Colorado; in addition to their own, Pat and Cindy also helped raise seven additional children. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Brianna, Chloe and Jonathan; four siblings and their spouses, Patsy Duby of Oscoda, Nancy and Chris Zemke of Deford, Ed and Jacki Cody of Tawas City, Peter and Karen Cody of Caro; and many nieces and nephews whom he adored.

In keeping with Pat’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro with Rev. Michele Hile officiating. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Omer Fire Department. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.