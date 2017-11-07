Genevieve Leona Ruppal of Caro, age 91, our loving mother, grandmother and aunt passed peacefully into her heavenly Father’s loving arms on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at the Bay County Medical Care Facility, following a lingering illness. Genevieve was born March 3, 1926, the daughter of the late Guy and Ethel (Parsell) Petiprin. Genevieve met Donald Ruppal, Sr., dated, fell in love, and married on August 25, 1945. Sadly, Donald preceded her in death on November 9, 2003.

Left to cherish Genevieve’s memory are ten children and their spouses: Gary and Elaine Ruppal of Montana, Nancy and Ken Stoll of Fairgrove, Marsha Gordon of California, Rick Ruppal of Fairgrove, Richard and Vicky Ruppal of Davison, Donald, Jr. and Sandra Ruppal of Akron, Connie Ruppal of Millington, Stephen and Victoria Ruppal of Caro, David and Rachel Ruppal of Fairgrove, Jeffrey Ruppal of Akron; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; as well as her extended family at the Bay County Medical Care Facility where she was greatly loved. In addition to her parents and husband, Genevieve was welcomed to heaven by a daughter, Kimberly; sisters, Maxine Rieck, Glenna Pryor and Norma Jeffrey.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the Wisner United Methodist Church. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Ruppal Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Stephen Ruppal, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.