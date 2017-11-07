Bradley Buhl of Mayville, age 54, passed away Monday, October 30, 2017 at Clarkston Specialty Health Care Center in Clarkston.

He was born May 22, 1963 in Marlette to Thornton Buhl and Barbara Scott. Brad was a 1981 graduate of Mayville High School. He loved to hunt, fish, NASCAR racing, slow pitch soft ball, ducks unlimited and spending time with family and friends.

Brad is survived by his children, Cassandra Buhl of Caro, Josh Buhl of Caro, Meghan Buhl of Caro and Jessica Dopp of Alabama; his parents, Thornton (Maxine) Buhl of Mayville and Barbara Scott of Mayville; three brothers, Rodney Buhl, Robert (Kathy) Buhl and Frank (Brenda) Buhl all of Mayville.

He was preceded in death by his brother Scott.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at noon at the Mayville United Methodist Church, with Pastor Carole Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

