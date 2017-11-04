Tuscola County courts, Nov. 4, 2017

DISTRICT COURT

Carl Edward Savage Jr., 34, of Caro, is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon and assault/assault and battery. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Lyle Jay Ensign, 58, of Kingston, is charged with third-degree child abuse and domestic violence. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Heath Allan Holmes, 39, of Vassar, is charged with aggravated stalking. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Gorden Joseph Roy, 55, of Caro, is charged with second-degree home invasion. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Joseph Raymond Bailey, 39, of Vassar, is charged with second-degree child abuse. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 20.

CIRCUIT COURT

Courtney Robert Colling, 20, of Kingston, was sentenced to 46 months to 15 years in prison with credit for 105 days served, which is to be served concurrently with a sentence received in Sanilac County, for larceny in a building – fourth offense. He was ordered to pay $258 in fines and assessments.

Jeremy Scott Jewell, 32, of Clio, was sentenced to 210 days in jail – deferred – for possession of a controlled substance – second offense and felony firearm – third offense. He was ordered to pay $760 in fines and assessments and is to be placed on three-years probation.

Christopher Michael Ramirez, 35, of Caro, was sentenced to 18 days in jail with credit for 18 days served for interfering with electronic communications and domestic violence – fourth offense. He was ordered to pay $2,788 in fines and assessments.

Anthony Wayne Ramirez, 38, of Vassar, was sentenced to 365 days in jail – deferred – with credit for 38 days served for second-degree criminal sexual conduct (accused 17-or-over, victim 13-or-under). He is to be placed on five-years probation and was ordered to pay $258 in costs and assessments.

Robert Jon Bliss, 37, of Cass City, was sentenced to five days in jail – deferred – with credit for two days served for possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic and operating while intoxicated – second offense. He is to be placed on two-years probation and was ordered to pay $1,038 in costs and assessments.

Shannon Dallis Wells, 38, of Millington, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for two days served for operating with a high blood alcohol level – second offense. He was ordered to pay $1,258 in fines and assessments and is to be placed on five-year probation.

James Kenneth Lovell, 24, of Silverwood, pleaded no contest to three counts of assault with attempt to great bodily harm. A sentencing date is to be set.

Tonia Nicole Gibson, 27, of Reese, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance. A sentencing date is to be set.

Robert Paul Monroe, 51, of Akron, was sentenced to one year in jail – delayed – with credit for two days served for domestic violence – third defense. He was ordered to pay $358 in fines and assessments.

Monica June McGuire, 29, of Silverwood, pleaded no contest child abuse – fourth offense. A sentencing date is to be set.

Gary Edmond Kloc Jr., 28, of Silverwood, pleaded no contest to child abuse – fourth degree. A sentencing date is to be set.

Anthony Matthew Hoisington, 24, of Clifford, pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated – third offense and malicious destruction of property – trees, shrubs, crops, grass, turf, soil $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. A sentencing date is to be set.

Julia Faith Tribble, 23, of Reese, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance. A sentencing date is to be set.

Jammie Lee Villeriani, 32, of Cass City, was sentenced to 365 days in jail, with credit for 102 days served for carrying a concealed weapon. She is to pay $758 in costs and assessments and was ordered to be placed on five-years probation upon release.

Amber Marie Partin, 29, of Caro, was sentenced to 365 days in jail – deferred – with credit for 16 days served for first-degree retail fraud – second offense. She is to be placed on three-years probation and was ordered to pay $793 in costs and assessments.

RC Logan Smith, 42, of Cass City, pleaded no contest to assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, attempted possession of a controlled substance (non-narcotic) and domestic violence. A sentencing date is to be set.

David Edward Lyons, 29, of Vassar, was sentenced to two years to 15 years in prison with credit for 104 days served for three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. He was ordered to pay $394 in costs and assessments.

Alex James Kern, 28, of Bridgeport, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 102 days served for embezzlement of less more than $50,000 but more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. He was ordered to pay $758 in fines and assessments and is to be placed on five-years probation upon release.