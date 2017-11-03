Ronald Lee (Ron) Daenzer, a lifelong Millington resident, age 65, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer, with his family at his side.

Ron was the eldest son of Ralph G. and Arlene (Spiekerman) Daenzer and was born on August 7, 1952 in Saginaw. On January 20, 1978, Ron married Carrie Legue and this past January of 2017 they celebrated 39 years of marriage. Ron has been a servant to the town he loved. He was hired by the Village of Millington in 1975 as a DPW worker. Then in 2001, he was appointed by the village as the DPW Supervisor. Ron worked for the Village for 39 years. There were many cold wintery nights working on broken water mains which always seemed to break in mid-winter rather than mid-July. There were also many wild and wintery nights plowing snow to clear the streets. Ron often shared stories of how he didn’t miss the trash route on those hot muggy days of picking up trash. He was happy when the village contracted that portion of the job out. Not only did he serve the village on the DPW but as a young man in 1978, he joined the Millington-Arbela Twp. Fire Dept. He served as a fire fighter for 17 years before being appointed as Chief in 1995. He served as Fire Chief until his passing. In the summer of 2012, Ron was awarded as Millington’s Most Honored Citizen, of which he modestly and humbly accepted the honor. Ron loved his time off for deer season; spending many seasons with his hunting partners Bill Woodward, Ryan Woodward, Eric Woodward, and Bill Samdal.

Ron leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Carrie; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Crissy and Dennis Dutcher, Brandy and Larry Mangold; and his six grandchildren, Brandon, Taylor, Korben, Dustin, Brian, and Rylei, who knew him as “Papa”. Ron leaves his mother, Arlene Daenzer; his siblings, Dan Daenzer, Debbie and Hank Kern, Randy Daenzer, Lori and Hal Sheets, Jim and Chris Daenzer, Judy and Kevin Callaway, Tami and Daniel Johnson. Ron leaves his lifelong friends, Bill and Laurel Woodward, his brother and sister Firefighters and First Responders at the Millington-Arbela Twp. Fire Department, in addition to many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends. Ron is preceded in death by his father, Ralph G. Daenzer, in 1996.

Ron’s family will receive friends at the Hanlin Funeral Home in Millington on Sunday Nov. 5, 2017 from 2-8 p.m., and for a brief time on Monday when Ron will lie in state at the St. Paul Lutheran Church from noon until services begin. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at 1 p.m. The burial will follow at the Millington Twp. Cemetery. Pastor James Bruner will deliver the funeral message and the committal prayer of closure at the cemetery. Hanlin Funeral Home has been assisting the Daenzer family. You’re welcome to leave personal condolences, share a memory or light a candle at hanlinfuneralhome.com. Memorial gifts of remembrance in Ron’s memory can be directed to the Millington-Arbela Twp. Fire Department.