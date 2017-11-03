Jack D. Sylvester of Reese, age 97, died early Tuesday morning, October 31, 2017 at the Cartwright Hospice Residence in Saginaw. He was born July 7, 1920 in Blumfield Township, Saginaw County, son of the late Floyd and Gladys (Cramer) Sylvester. Jack was a 1939 graduate of Reese High School. On May 1, 1943, he married the former Clara Bublitz in the Christ Lutheran Church in Reese. She predeceased him November 4, 2008. Mr. Sylvester farmed in the Reese area before being employed as a Shipping Clerk for 42 years at Carling Brewing Company in Frankenmuth. He retired in 1987. He was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Reese and enjoyed hunting, gardening, and watching Detroit Tigers Baseball.

Surviving are his children and their spouses, Thomas and Carla Sylvester of Frankenmuth; Gail and Gary Asperger of Vassar; Lynne and Lloyd Smith of Saginaw and Maureen Nancarrow of Richville; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his brother-in-law and sisters–in-law, Ralph and Marcy Bublitz and Jean Bublitz. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his brother, Lee Sylvester and his sister, Gertrude Miller.

Funeral Services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, November 3, 2017 from the Christ Lutheran Church in Reese. Reverend Dr. Ed Kloos will officiate with Committal Services to follow in the Denmark Township Cemetery. Jack’s family received friends at the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 9940 Saginaw St. in Reese on Thursday from 2-7 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Christ Lutheran Church, Reese Fire Rescue, or Covenant Glen in Frankenmuth.