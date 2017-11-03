Henry “Hank” Erwin Mohr of Otter Lake, age 89, passed away on October 31, 2017 into his heavenly home while at Fisher Senior Care & Rehab Center, Mayville.

Hank was born in Sebewaing on March 14, 1928, the eighth child and first son of Heinrich Wilhelm and Louise Wilhelmina (Boehner). He married the love his life, Muriel Ann Chatters in Millington on January 24, 1953. Together they celebrated over 64 years of marriage. Hank started work with General Motors in the spring of 1950, which is now Flint Truck and Bus. Later that year, purchased a farm in Otter Lake, farming with his brother Walter for many years and with sons Dan and Mike. He retired from GM in 1980 and milked his last cow in 1989. He loved being a “grease monkey”, tinkering and fixing most everything. Hank and Muriel enjoyed camping, cookouts, attending events with Peppy Pioneers and at the Millington Community Center.

Hank is survived by wife Muriel, children: Danny, Sr. (Sandy), Debbie Nagayda (Mark), Michael (Doreen), and Mark (Roxanne); grandchildren: Danny Mohr, Jr., Rebecca, Tiffany, and Matthew, Aaron and Robin, Shauna and Michael, Christopher and Caleb; nine great-grandchildren and one more due in November and one in March; a great-great grandson is due in November; sisters-in-law: Colleen Davis, Doris Meier and Beth Mohr; brother-in-law Harold Leach; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parent; sisters: Wilma, Theresa, Louise, Henrietta, Catherine, Caroline, Eleonor, Ruth, Florence, Grace; and brothers: Walter and Fred.

The Mohr family received friends at the Hanlin Funeral Home in Millington on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 from 3-8 p.m. and for a brief time at the St. Paul Lutheran Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the services begin. Funeral services for Hank will be held on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Millington at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at the Watertown Township Cemetery in Fostoria. Pastor James Bruner will deliver the funeral message and the committal prayer at the cemetery. Hanlin Funeral Home has been assisting the Mohr family. You’re welcomed to express personal condolences, share a memory, or light a candle at hanlinfuneralhome.com. Memorial gifts of remembrance can be directed to the St. Paul Lutheran Church.