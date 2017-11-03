Don Stamate of Caro, age 86, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2017 at his daughter’s home in Unionville, while under the care of A&D Hospice. Don was born on August 6, 1931 in Detroit, the son of the late Waldo and Lucille Stamate. Following his graduation from Yale High School, he served in the Army Air Corp. Don was united in marriage with the former Lorraine Wisniewski, and she preceded him in death. He was employed for 20 years as a lineman for Michigan Bell Telephone, and then worked for Michigan Sugar Company and the Second Chance Store in Caro. Don also built crafts that he sold at shows, and enjoyed his bell and musical record collection.

Don is survived by his children, Donna and Randy Barrigar of Unionville and David Stamate of Essexville; three grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and Daven Wardynski of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Valerie and Tala Sakala of Caladonia, Tina and Mark Becker of Suttons Bay; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Doug Stamate of Wyoming, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Tiffany Lynn Petiprin.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 3, 2017 at the Fairgrove United Methodist Church with Pastor Penny Parkin officiating. Burial followed at the Almer Township Cemetery in Caro. The family received friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.