Betty Laura Hopp

Betty Laura Hoppe, age 86 years, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Saginaw on August 10, 1931 the daughter of the late Fred and Emilia (Ruppel) Hoppe. Betty retired in 1972 from General Motors AC Spark Plug in Flint after 20 years of service. She loved golfing, bowling, fishing, camping, sewing, you name it, she enjoyed it! If you put on a Polka, she was the first one to start dancing.

Surviving family include her daughters, Bonnie (Dan) Riza, Nancy (Buck) Coleman, Kathy (Dennis) Middleton and Penny Jensen; grandchildren, Lon Coleman, Trevor Coleman, Brandon (Cindy) Coleman, Ryan Jensen and Tammie (Matt) Shelton; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Ester Morely and Helen Cook; brothers, Fred, Carl, Ernie and Johnny Hoppe; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Petzold; grandsons, Jeffrey Jensen and Chase Coleman; son-in-law, Carvel Jensen; brothers, Dave, Elmer and Don Hoppe; sister, June Taylor; and a brother-in-law, Bob Cook.

Cremation has taken place and no visitation or services are scheduled. Those desiring to make a contribution in Betty’s name may direct them to Wellspring Hospice of Frankenmuth. Final arrangements have been entrusted to the Penzien-Steele Funeral Home, 149 N. Main St. in Vassar.