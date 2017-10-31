Ryan G. LaJoie of Eastpointe, formerly of Caro, age 38, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, as the result of a sudden illness. Ryan was born December 12, 1978 in Caro, the son of Laureen (Broecker) LeFevre and the late Donald LaJoie, Jr. He was a 1998 graduate of Caro High School and went on to graduate from tech school. His working career was in real estate as a property manager, and he loved his work. Ryan loved camping, and in all reality, should have been a car salesman because of his love and knowledge of cars. He enjoyed riding his ORV and has had a four-wheeler since age five.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Laureen and Mark LeFevre of Unionville; one brother, Tom LaJoie and his wife, Ashley, of Caro; his special friend of many years, Mark Konwinski; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Matthew, Garrett, Julia and Michael LaJoie; grandparents, Delores and Jim Cybulski, Paul and Lois Broecker and Barb LaJoie; several aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfather; and a cousin, Aaron Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Ryan LaJoie Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Lauren LeFevre, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.