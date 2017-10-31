Pauline Putnam of Deford, age 84, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at her home. Pauline was born October 30, 1932 in Deford, the daughter of the late Charles and Katherine Belowus, and graduated from Caro High School with the class of 1951. On June 16, 1951, she was united in marriage to Cecil Putnam and cherished her years with him prior to his death in 2008. Pauline and Cecil owned and operated an adult foster care home from 1971 to 1991 while also farming the family’s 80 acres. Her spare time was often spent caring for her extravagant gardens and flower beds. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends, as well as attending antique car shows.

Although Pauline never had children, she adored her many nieces and nephews, and treated them as her own. Left to cherish her memory are nephews and their wives, Edward and Suzan Murawski of Pinconning, Ronald and LaDonna Sy of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; special nephew and caregiver, Jack and Rhonda Putnam of Deford; and many other loving nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and- nephews; and special friend, Ted Stanislawski. In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Ann Sy, Harold Belowus, Morey Belowus, Stella Murawski, Katherine Dombrowski.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro with Rev. Jerzy Dobosz officiating. Burial will follow at East Dayton Cemetery. The family will be present to receive friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Caro American Legion Post #7 or the American Cancer Society. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.