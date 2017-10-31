Otto Rodammer Jr., a man of few words, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Wellspring Lutheran Home, age 87. Otto was born on March 1, 1930 in Vassar, son of the late Otto and Clara (Hecht) Rodammer. He was united in marriage to Irene Maurer on January 9, 1955, she survives him. Otto served in the United States Army, serving one year in Korea. Otto was a member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Charter Member of Richville Conservation Club, Tuscola County Farm Bureau and its community action group, and the Michigan Milk Producers.

Surviving besides his wife Irene are his children: Ron (Kim) Rodammer and James (Renee) Rodammer of Vassar, Jane (Pat) Castillo of Bay City, and Sue (Michael) Heidle of Danville, Illinois. He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Kayla, Dana, Erica, and Dylan Rodammer, Hannah Castillo, and Courtney and Josiah Heidle. Also surviving are sister Lorraine Weiss, brother Milton (Eileen) Rodammer, brothers-in-law Arnold Trinklein, Roy (Erna) Maurer, Howard (Millie) Maurer, Wilbur Hecht, and sister-in-law Jean Maurer.

Otto was preceded in death by sisters, Edna Rodammer and Irene Trinklein, brothers-in-law Fred Weiss, Raymond Maurer, and sister-in-law Doris Hecht.

Otto grew up on the family farm and after an era of milking cows by hand and plowing fields with a team of horses, he is finally at rest.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 3455 S Van Buren Rd, Richville. Rev. Wesley Gillaspie and Rev. Rob Gadeken will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Otto’s family will receive visitors at Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth, 590 N. Franklin St. on Friday from 2-8 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to St. Michael’s Music Department, Michigan Parkinson’s Foundation, or Charity of Donor’s Choice. Please sign our guest book or share an online condolence with the family at www.cederbergfh.com.