Kathryn B. Martin of Cass City, age 80, died peacefully Monday, October 30, 2017 in Medilodge, Cass City. She was born December 21, 1936 in Mayville the youngest of three children born to Clarence Henry James and Iva Mae (Brown) Roth. She married Frederick Clifford Martin October 12, 1957 in Cass City. He died May 18, 1992.

Kathryn graduated from Mayville High School. She then worked in the office of RC Hendrick and Sons for three years. Kathryn then worked for Community Credit Union as a secretary/treasurer for three years. She spent most of her working life as a Pharmacy Tech for Hills and Dales General Hospital retiring in 2001 after 27 years of service. Kathryn also did the books for her husband’s business from 1966 until about 1978. Kathryn was a member of Cass City Missionary Church and sang in their choir. She loved music, especially piano and organ music. Kathryn enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together, reading, camping and traveling around the U.S. She took part in many Parrott Tours after her husband’s death. Most important to Kathryn was spending time with her grandchildren.

Kathryn is survived by her sons: Phillip (Jeanie) Martin of Cass City, David (Deborah) Martin of Cass City; grandchildren: Andrew Martin, Amelia Martin; sister-in-law, Jean (William) Ewald of Grand Rapids; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Geraldine Webster, Thelma Schneidt.

Visitation was 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City and from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2017 in Cass City Missionary Church, Cass City, with Pastor Phil Burkett officiating. Interment will be in Elkland Township Cemetery. Pallbearers for Kathryn: Craig Bellew, Don Miller, Andrew Heineman, Jim Tuckey, Terry Sweeney, Marty Zawilinski, and Kevin Webster. Memorials may be made to Cass City Missionary Church. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.