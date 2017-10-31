Gerald Charles Hile of Caro, age 83, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the United Hospice Residence in Marlette. Gerald was born October 18, 1934 in Vassar, the son of the late Harland and Lula (Cutler) Hile, and was a lifelong Tuscola County resident. Following his graduation from high school, he served in the U.S. Army. On September 11, 1965, he was united in marriage with the former Judy Prebble in Gaylord, and she survives him. Gerald was employed as a tool and die maker at Valenite for 19 ½ years until their closure, and then for five years as an electrician at Decade Homes. Gerald was a former member of the Caro Eagles and a current member of the Caro Moose Lodge #1049. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and bowling.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judy; two daughters, one son, and their spouses, Jeri Ann and Thomas Stanislawski of Gaines, Nancy and Domnick Cuppari of Gaines, and David and Bambi Hile of Caro; seven grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by an infant sister and brother, Barbara Hile and Dale Hile; as well as a brother and sister-in-law, Harland and Lenora Hile.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro with Rev. Dr. William Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at the Indianfields Township Cemetery in Caro. The family was present to receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Watrousville United Methodist Church. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.