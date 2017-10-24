Virginia Mae Lanway (Newton) of Caro, age 95, passed away at Satchell’s Christian Adult Foster Care Home on Friday, October 20, 2017. Virginia was born May 1, 1922 in Disco, the daughter of the late Roy and Agnes (Rasmussen) Newton. On June 22, 1940, she was united in marriage with Donald Thomas Lanway in Clifford and he preceded her in death on July 2, 2011. Donald, Virginia, and family lived in Kingston for many years. Virginia was employed as a secretary at Kingston Public Schools, delivered mail and served as secretary while Donald worked for Calka Real Estate in Caro. Donald and Virginia were both active in the Masonic Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star respectively and the Lions Club. Virginia loved volunteering in the community clothing room and worked in food service at Boys Camp. She was a member of the Caro United Methodist Church and loved flowers, cooking, poetry and most of all, family activities. Virginia was very proud of her family and took every opportunity to introduce her well-loved family members. Many wonderful memories were made during their family reunion week at the lake every summer for 20 years and special events were recorded on a unique table cloth cherished by Virginia and family.

Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Dale Lanway (Karen Deamud) of Bay City, Thomas and Joyce Lanway of Alpena, Erin Lanway of Grove, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Jill Moen, Ted and Laura Lanway, Ty Lanway, Julie Lanway, Lonny Lanway (Jacqui), Rory Lanway; six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Carson and Cole Moen and Mia, Ryder, and Lincoln Daniel Lanway; sister, Karen and Larry Cates of Alpena; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Donald, Virginia was preceded in death by an infant son, Donald Jan Lanway; daughter-in-law, Lois Lanway; siblings, LeRoy Newton, LaVern Newton, Geraldine Spitzer, Vivian Dubraska and Frances Sutherland. The family wishes to give a special thank you for the care their mother received through Americans Home, Health and Hospice Care and Satchell’s Christian Adult Foster Care Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the Caro United Methodist Church in Caro with Rev. Dr. Tony Tomasino officiating. The family will be present to receive friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home on Monday from 3-8 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Caro United Methodist Church. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.