Randy “Burr” Russell of Gaylord, formerly of Akron, age 60, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017 after a hard fought battle with cancer over the last nine months. Randy was born in Bay City on April 4, 1957 to the late Beth and Leonard Russell. He was a long time farmer in Tuscola County and then moved to Gaylord to open a successful rental business in 1999.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his longtime partner Nancy Beck of Gaylord, his children Brandi (John) Hynes of Palm Springs, California, Andru (Alysha) Russell of Mt. Pleasant, Scott (Jodi) Myers of North Branch and Eric Myers; granddaughter Skyler Timko of Bay City; his siblings and their families, Nancy (Richard) Sylvester, Rick (Anna Rae) Russell, Dave (Annette) Russell; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his very special and dear friends Brad and JoAnn Hutchison of Gorrie, Ontario. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his wife Lynn Russell.

In following with Randy’s wishes he has been cremated and there will be no services.