Kathryn Lois Sattelber

Kathryn Lois Sattelberg of Unionville, age 84, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Timberline Lodge AFC Home in Caro with her loving daughters by her side. Lois was born August 30, 1933 in Fairgrove, the daughter of the late Alex and Ann (Korobko) Kruchkow, and graduated from Akron High School with the class of 1951. She was united in marriage with Raymond H. Sattelberg on April 25, 1953 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Columbia Corners. When Ray was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1954, the young couple moved to Alaska until his discharge two years later when they returned home to operate the family farm. Lois’ life revolved around her family and caring for others. She will be remembered for her generous spirit and endless kindness that extended to all she knew. Her spare time was often spent with her Euchre card club, camping, and in her younger years, bowling and farming with Ray. She was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Columbia Corners.

Lois is survived by four daughters and their spouses, Ann and Rick Russell of Akron, Yvonne and Dennis McNeil of Unionville, Tori and Mike Pine of Unionville, Paula and Jon Link of Unionville. When tragedy struck a neighborhood family in 1970, Lois and Ray’s family expanded with the addition of Bo Trout, whom they loved as their own. He survives with his wife, Eileen in Tecumseh. Lois is also survived by a special Goddaughter, Vickie Trout-Balzer of Unionville; 31 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren with another expected shortly; two brothers, one sister, and their spouses, Jerry and Norine Kruchkow of West Virginia, Michael and Ann Kruchkow of Gladwin, Pam and Ed Ekkens of Bay City; and many nieces and nephews. Lois is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years on February 10, 2014. She was also preceded by two brothers, Tom and Sam Kruchkow.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Columbia Corners with Rev. Reneé MacLeod officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Monday from 3-8 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.