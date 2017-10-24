William Hudek Sr, age 68 passed away on October 21, 2017 at St John Hospital in Detroit. Beloved father of William (Kathy) and Brian (Kim). William is also survived by four grandchildren and was predeceased by his wife Linda, his parents William and Fannie and his brother Stephen.

William was in process of restoring his 1937 Chevrolet and collected military memorabilia as hobbies. He had many friends in Mayville where he lived for many years and will be missed by all his family and friends who knew and loved him.

Funeral Service will be held at Cadillac Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Clinton Township at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home, 28605 Gratiot, Roseville. Share something special on the family’s guest book at Skupnyfuneralhome.com.