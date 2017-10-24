Dorothy Ann Heartwell of Fairgrove, age 74, died Sunday afternoon, October 22, 2017 at Heartland Health Care Center-Hampton in Bay City. She was born February 11, 1943 in Saginaw, daughter of the late Herman and Hulda (Reinke) Spiekerman. Dorothy was a 1961 graduate of Saginaw High School. On October 2, 1971, she was married to Dean Heartwell at the Christ Lutheran Church in Reese. He survives her. She was employed for 20 years at Kresge’s in Saginaw, working as a sales person and later as their bookkeeper. After leaving Kresge’s she was employed as a bookkeeper for 20 years at Laetham’s Equipment Co. in Caro until her retirement in 1996. She was known as a strong fighter, a person with a positive attitude, and always placed God and family first. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Reese most of her life, and enjoyed traveling, especially to Nashville and Mackinaw City. She also liked crocheting, tractor pulling, crafts, and the Detroit Tigers.

Surviving besides her husband Dean, is her son and daughter-in-law, Darren and Alicia Heartwell of Vassar; her sister, Sally Hetzner of Frankentrost; her brother-in-law, Richard Rice of Saginaw; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Junior and Harold Spiekerman and three sisters, Lilah Pierson, Edna Wiltsee and Carlene Rice.

Funeral Services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, October 27, 2017 from the Christ Lutheran Church in Reese. Reverend Dr. Ed Kloos will officiate with burial to follow in the Brookside Cemetery in Fairgrove. Dorothy’s family will receive friends at the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 9940 Saginaw St., Reese on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Christ Lutheran Church.