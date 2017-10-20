Cheryl Ann Gallagher of Mayville, age 67, passed away Monday, October 16, 2017. She was a very kind and generous person who loved music and helping others. She was an active member of the Mayville Lions and the Golden Years Club. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 48 years, Lon Gallagher, of Mayville and her daughters, Janet Scott and (husband) Matthew Scott of North Pole, Alaska and Gail (David) Wing of Tempe, Arizona. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Douglas Scott of Bellingham, Washington, Zachary Meerschaert of Lapeer, Joseph Meerschaert of Lapeer, and Amelia Meerschaert of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania; her brother and sister, Delvin Shorts of Mount Pleasant, and Elva Dougherty of Grand Rapids. To sign the online guest book, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com.