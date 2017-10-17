Wayne Martin Volz, age 86, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Lakeland, Florida (formerly of Saginaw) where he resided for the last 25 years.

He was born in Caro on August 16, 1931, son of the late Martin J. and Emily Geraldine (Basner) Volz. Wayne graduated from Vassar High School, Class of 1949 and still attended the annual class reunions. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank on December 30, 1991.

Wayne married Mary Louise Knoebber on January 22, 1955 and she predeceased him on January 2, 1991. The result of this 36-year marriage was six children, five boys in a row until they finally got their girl and they shut down the baby factory. They enjoyed dancing and playing cards. His passion was reading.

Surviving are his sons, Matthew, Gary (Claudette), Joel, Scot (Marcia) and David Volz; one daughter, Mary Volz (Butch); grandchildren, Martin, Jake, Jenny (Steve), Kate (James), Eric (Kety), Marc, David, Brandon and Tracy (Robert); great-grandchildren, Daniella, Robert, Oliver, Brittany, Brianna, Brendan, Eli and Caleb; his brother, Gary (Roberta) Volz; his sister, Donna Jones; also many nieces, nephews and the entire Knoebber family.

Memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2107 at W. L. Case and Company, 4480 Mackinaw Road, Saginaw. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Book

Trust or the American Cancer Society.