Rose “Elaine” Glassford of Kingston, age 89, died Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Northwood Meadows Medical Care Unit, Cass City after a long illness. She was born September 27, 1928 in Holyoke, Massachusetts to Clyde and Alice (Hickson) McDonald. She married James H. Glassford February 3, 1951 in Springfield, Massachusetts. He died March 16, 1997.

Elaine worked as a teacher’s aide in Kingston schools for many years. She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church. Elaine enjoyed crocheting, knitting and many other crafts. In earlier years, she and husband Jim enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida. She loved playing cards and visiting with family and friends. Elaine will be remembered for her wonderful smile and the songs she loved to sing.

Elaine is survived by her children: Kathy Fourman of Kingston, James (Darlis) Glassford of Plymouth, Wisconsin, Ellen (Dale) Marquardt of Kingston; grandchildren: Jim Fourman, Jeremy (Chalice) Fourman, Jodi (Nathan) Turner, Sara (Jon-Michael) Durkin, Rachel Glassford, Leah Glassford, Tim (Shawna) Marquardt, Eric (Lindsay) Marquardt, many great-grandchildren; one brother, Edward (Cecilia) McDonald of Springfield Massachusetts; brothers-in-law: Lynn Glassford, Nicholas Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by sisters: Alice Billips, Peggy Robbins and brother, Clyde John McDonald, Jr.; sisters-in-law: Betty McDonald, Alma Glassford, Jean Hoffman; brothers-in-law: Dan Billips, Ernest “Bud” Robbins.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. in Kranz Funeral Home, Kingston. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017 in Kingston United Methodist Church with Rev. Carol Abbott officiating. Interment will be in Kingston Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Family Discretionary Fund. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com