John Mathews of Vassar, age 67, passed away on October 12, 2017 after a battle with cancer. He was born in Mt. Clemens on April 13, 1950 to Edward E. and Genevieve (Cuipak) Mathews. He married Lynette Pickelmann on November 4, 1972 at the United Methodist Church of Vassar. He graduated from Vassar High School in 1968 and completed an Associate Degree in HVAC at Delta College in 2012. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1969 to 1972 and joined the Michigan National Guard in 1980 where he retired from in 1999.

He worked at Ervin Industries in Vassar as a molder, iron pourer, and maintenance technician until 1987, then worked for Genesee Packaging, Inc. in Saginaw and Flint from 1987 to 2006 as a maintenance technician. In 2006, he went to work for Delphi in Saginaw as a fork lift driver.

He and Lynette were foster parents for over 23 years. He is survived by his wife, Lynette; children: Pauline Mathews, Douglas (Jenna) Mathews, Bill Mathews, Lori Briggs, Dawn (Jeremy) Woughter, Matthew Packer, Matthew (Christina) Hemmen, Duke (Alyssa) Reinbolt, Isaiah Gonzales, James (Kayla) Forbes, Robert Hilyard, Isaiah Hoerauf and many more. Also, his grandchildren Devin, Tony, Ryan, Julia, Korbin, Dannilin, Austin, Calvin, Ayden, Dannicka, Malachi, Jessica, Alexander, Blake, Aiden, Alyssa, and Anahstazia and one great-grandchild Austin. Surviving are his siblings Patricia Ward, Lori (Leland) Audinet, Henrietta Young, Timothy Mathews, Gail Mathews, and Claudia (Tom) Briggs along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Edward, his sister Evelyn Knight, and his brothers Edward and Lawrence.

Celebration of Life service will be held November 11, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Vassar F.O.E. #2380 on 651 State Road, Vassar, Michigan.