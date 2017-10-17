Jerry L. Thornton of Mayville, age 78, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born June 28, 1939 to the late Lyle Edward and Ruth Rose (Zimmer) Thornton. Jerry married Annette (Davis) Thornton on April 2, 1960 at the Lutheran Church in Caro. He was retired as a foreman from GM. Jerry enjoyed woodworking and camping. He was always helping his children, grandchildren and friends with home projects and farming. Jerry traveled 49 states, loved fishing, and enjoyed and loved his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He loved walking his dog and special companion Peaches.

He is survived by his wife, Annette; three daughters, Calene Thornton of Rockville, Tennessee, Cheryl (Rod) Johnson of Indian Mound, Tennessee, Susan (Mike) Putnam, Lapeer; one sister, Betty (Dale) Lyon of Millington; grandchildren, Misty Morey Myers, Jessica (Nick) Sierakowski, Randy (Tabitha) Morey Jr., Courtnee (Christopher) Ward, Brandi (Korey) LaCroix; great-grandchildren, Logan, Isabel and Aiden Myers, Halee, Ethan and Madelyn Sierakowski, Colton Ward, and Addison Morey.

Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Ricky A. Thornton in 2010.

A service of remembrance will be held in June of 2018.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayville Ambulance.

Friends may share an online condolence at www.avramfuneralhome.com.