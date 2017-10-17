Denise Diane Millerov passed away October 14, 2017 in Saginaw. She was born in Saginaw on July 14, 1951. Denise was retired from Super Foods Services.

She is survived her husband Brian Millerov whom she married August 7, 1971; daughter Jodi (Charles) Diamond; son Ryan Millerov; grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Brendan Diamond, Alley and Anthony Huizar and a great-grandson Colton Fleming; her mother Betty Lambert; a sister Shelley Lambert (companion Bob;) and a brother Dennis (Linda) Lambert. She was preceded in death by her father Wayne Lambert.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Penzien-Steele Funeral Home, 149 N. Main St., Vassar. Pastor James Plocher will officiate with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Visitation was Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m.