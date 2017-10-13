Richard Thomas Ladd of Mayville, age 94, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at home.

Richard was born July 21, 1923 in Mayville, to the late Lewis and Edith (Todd) Ladd.

He is survived by three children, Timothy Ladd of Mayville, Allan Ladd of Prescott and Carol (Tony) Belicki of Lewiston; three grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Lois in 2015; two sons, Roger and Bruce Ladd; three brothers; and one sister.

The family will receive visitors from 4–8 p.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017 and on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Avram Funeral Home in Mayville.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Avram Funeral Home in Mayville with Pastor Carole Brown officiating.

Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayville Share Shop.

Friends may share an online condolence at www.avramfuneralhome.com.