Leighahna Marie Harris of Vassar, age 25, died Thursday, October 12, 2017. A funeral service will take place at Martin Funeral, Cremation & Tribute Services-Vassar on Monday, October 16, 2017, at 10 a.m. Reverend John Montney will officiate with cremation to follow. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 15, 2017, from 1-9 p.m. and on Monday, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Memorial Contributions can be directed to the family. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Leighahna was born June 14, 1992, in Saginaw, to Michael Harris and Bronnie Elliott. She graduated from Vassar High School with the class of 2010. Leighahna lived her life to the fullest and loved spending her time with her brothers and family. She had a passion for animals, mostly her dog Marley. Leighahna worked as a server for Dead Creek Saloon. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, writing, and playing darts on the Dart League in Bridge Port. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents: Michael (Mary) Harris and Bronnie (John) Connors; six siblings: Gage Harris, Joseph Arnz, Juan Arnz, Hunter Arnz, Keegan Connors and Amy (Jeremy) Bishop; significant other: Chris Cunningham; grandparents: David and Nancy Harris, and Sally Fries; two nieces: Jade Bishop and Justice Bishop; aunts and uncles: Anna (Tonnya) Harris, Stephen Harris, John Castelli and Michael (Melinda) Elliott; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

