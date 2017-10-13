Gerie Sieland of Caro, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at her home. Gerie was born July 11, 1951 in Caro, one of twin daughters born to the late Harold “Pat” and Geraldine Wilson. She was a Caro High School graduate with the class of 1969. Gerie was trained as a licensed cosmetologist and worked in this business for over 47 years. She operated her own beauty shop since 1985 and served a large number of loyal clients. To say that she had a bubbly personality might be an understatement, as you always knew when she was in the room. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, cross stitching, traveling, fishing, attending the Ann Arbor Arts Fair, and she was an excellent seamstress. Most importantly, Gerie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Gerie is survived by her husband, Roy Smith of Caro; one daughter, Kristin Petersen and her husband, Brad, of Ames, Iowa; her twin sister, Terie Lalko of Kingston; two granddaughters, Lila and Mabel; two nephews, Michael and Andrew Lalko, both of Livonia; and her loving dog, Max. Other family members include, Robert and Tracy Smith, Russell and Lindsay Smith, and their children. In addition to her parents, Gerie was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, David Lalko.

Funeral services will be held at the Caro United Methodist Church in Caro at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2017. The family will be present to receive friends at the church on Saturday from noon until the time of the service at 3 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Sieland Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Roy Smith, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.