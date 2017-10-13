Esther Martha Marie (Helmreich) Wark of Akron, age 85, our caring, giving, and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend went home to heaven to be with our Lord and Savior on the morning of October 12, 2017 with her family by her side. Esther was born on November 5, 1931 in Bay City to the late Oscar and Molly (Fritzler) Helmreich.

Esther met David Kenneth Wark; they dated, fell in love, and were united in marriage on September 21, 1957. Sadly, David preceded Esther on September 15, 2014. Esther worked as a cutter at Wolverine Knitting Mills in Bay City. Throughout life, she enjoyed cooking, playing cards, bowling, giving to others, and above all was a devout Christian. Esther was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Unionville and most recently, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Rockford.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Kenneth Wark and Connie Wark; grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) McDonald, David (Jessica) Wark, and Jonathan Wark; great-grandchildren, Mercy and Jaxon McDonald, and Addison and Aspen Wark; siblings, Oscar (Jackie) Helmreich, Frieda Kuehnemund, Viola Jackson, Paul (Bev) Helmreich, Arlene Thomas, and Kathy (Fred) Harrington; in-laws, Jake (Barb) Wark and Joe Wark, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Esther was welcomed home to heaven by her siblings, Walter (Mary) Helmreich, Herman Helmreich, Helen (Harry) Watson, and Carl Helmreich, and in-laws, Esther (Jim) Reigh, Diane Jackson, and Harold Kuehnemund.

Esther’s family will be present to receive visitors on Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 2- 4:30 p.m. and again from 6-8:30 p.m. at Skorupski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 955 N. Pine Rd., Hampton Twp. On, Monday, October 16, 2017, visiting will continue from10 a.m. until the time of Esther’s 11 a.m. Tribute Ceremony at Skorupski’s. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow in The Wesley Room at Skorupski’s. Private interment will take place in Wisner Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to pay it forward by cooking or baking something in memory of Esther to share with a friend, a neighbor, or even a stranger. Share the love of our Lord with all those around you, as Esther always did. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at www.skorupskis.com.