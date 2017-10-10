William “Pat” Davis of Caro, age 57, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at his home. Pat was born September 13, 1960 in Caro, the son of Dorothy (Weiler) Davis and the late William Davis, Jr. He was a 1979 graduate of Mayville High School, and on March 12, 1992, he was united in marriage with the former Ronda Berlin in Caro. Pat was employed with Michigan Peat as a hi-lo driver for 21 years and was a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, pool, watching football and wrestling, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Ronda; eight children and their spouses, Joyce Davis of Kingston, Racheal and Bobby Thompson of Florida, Kimberly and Chad Jones of Snover, Patricia Jo Davis of Massachusetts, Tim and Melissa Berlin of Watrousville, Shannon and Nate Shoup of Sparta, Mark “Tony” Fisher of Grand Rapids, Angie Spencer of Caro; several grandchildren; his mother, Dorothy Davis; seven siblings and their spouses, Cheryl Berlin of Vassar, Connie and Larry Truett of Clio, Sam and Roger Tabako of Caro, Jim and Joy Davis of Kingston, Loralee and Bill Worth, Keith Davis, Marc and Karen Cantlin; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Pat was preceded in death by one sister, Lorali Berlin.

The family will be present to receive friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The visitation will conclude at that time with prayers offered by Rev. Dr. Tony Tomasino. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Davis Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Ronda Davis, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.