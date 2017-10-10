Lee N. Cookenmaster, of Prudenville, formerly of Caro, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at the Sanilac Medical Care Facility in Sandusky, following a short battle with cancer. Lee was born April 17, 1934, the son of the late Paul and Leona (Hunt) Cookenmaster. He was a 1953 graduate of Caro High School, after which he entered the U.S. Navy. Following his discharge from the Navy, Lee went to work for the GM truck factory in Flint for 30 years. He married Helen (Kennedy) Cookenmaster in 1984. Lee enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, watching Michigan sporting events, bowling, playing pickle ball, and golfing at the local course where he had a hole in one.

Lee is survived by two children, Robert Cooklin of Delray, Florida, Sue (James) Csizmadia of Deckerville; granddaughter, Jamie (Brandon) Marley of Deckerville; grandson, Justin Cooklin of Miami, Florida; great-grandson, Austin Marley; great-granddaughter, Peyton Marley; sister, Gloria Terbush of Grand Rapids; brother, James Cookenmaster of Grand Blanc; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by one brother Richard Cookenmaster; and grandson, Shawn Csizmadia.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro, with military honors following. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Deckerville PTO or the Sanilac Medical Care Facility. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.