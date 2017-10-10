Kathleen Ann Chutes of Reese, age 67, died Sunday evening, October 8, 2017, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. She was born December 20, 1949, in Saginaw, the daughter of Earl and Irene (McPhersen) Bauman.

Kathleen graduated from Reese High School in 1967 and earned her Nursing Degree from Delta College in 1970. She spent most of her career delivering babies. Kathleen is survived by her sister Marilyn (Don) Baublitz of Caro, several step-children and nephews.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 14, 2017, at the Living Waters Chapel, 650 S. Hooper Street, Caro. Kathleen’s family will receive friends at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 9940 Saginaw Street, Reese, on Friday from 4-8 p.m., and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Reese Baptist Church, Living Waters Youth Pastor Fund, Reese Fire Rescue or Gideon’s Bibles.