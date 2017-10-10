Ila May Cobb of Fostoria, age 98, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at the McLaren Regional Medical Center, Flint.

She was born May 27, 1919 at the family home in Fostoria to the late Eugene and Mabel (Brown) Bouford. Ila graduated from the Fostoria High School in 1937. She married Maurice Cobb on December 1, 1947, in Indiana. He preceded her in death in 1996 after 49 years of marriage. Ila loved being around family and friends, playing cards, bingo and spending winters in Florida. Ila had worked many years at Modern Manufacturing in Columbiaville. She enjoyed raising her family on the farm and spent most of her 98 years in the farmhouse where she was born.

Ila is survived by her daughter, Penny Fritz (Randy); son, Bernard (Connie) Cobb; nieces, nephews and special nephew, Fred Crandell; six grandchildren, Cindy Endert, Scott Fritz (Athena), Sandra (Rodney) Teeple, Todd Fritz, Nathan (Michelle) Cobb and Nicholas (Nicole) Cobb; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son Ronald Cobb in 2016; son-in-law Carl Fritz in 2008; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 and on Thursday October 12, 2017 from 10 a.m. until time of service at the Avram Funeral Home in Mayville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at the Avram Funeral Home in Mayville with Pastor Kay Leitelt officiating.

Interment will be at Watertown Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fostoria United Methodist Church or to the Carl Fritz Cancer transportation fund.

