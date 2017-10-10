Ester Jean Goodell of Mayville, age 90, passed away on September 9, 2017. She was born on December 19, 1926 in Vassar to the late R J Kennard and Frieda Taylor.

Ester was married to the late Audrey Goodell for almost 70 years. Ester thoroughly loved life. She loved dancing, gardening, playing cards, crafts and family gatherings.

She is survived by her son Don, and his wife, Penny of Dallas, Georgia; two grandchildren, Mark Audrey Goodell and Angela Sue Goodell; and one great-grandson, Audrey Eathin Goodell, of Dallas, Georgia; her brothers, Raymond Kennard and wife Dolores, Alfred Kennard and wife Mary Jane; her sisters Anna Mae Sargent and Margie Atkinson, all of Vassar; several nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the American Legion Hall in Mayville. David Morris, a minister of Jehovah’s Witnesses from Don and Penny’s congregation in Georgia will conduct the service.

