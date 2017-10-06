Richard “Dicky” Johns of Caro, age 85, went to meet our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro. Dicky was born on the west side of Detroit on November 30, 1931, the oldest of three sons born to the late Ransome and Esther Johns. Dicky was 31 years old when he became a family member of the Kratz Adult Foster Care Home in Caro. He resided there for a happy 44 years.

In addition to his parents, Dicky was preceded in death by his two younger brothers, Bill and Barry.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro with Ray Karr officiating. Burial will follow at Indianfields Township Cemetery in Caro. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.