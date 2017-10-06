Pamela Stephens of Caro, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, following a lengthy illness, and surrounded by her loving family. Pam was born February 27, 1960, the daughter of Mary Lou (LaPratt) Morrison and the late Richard Jaster. She was a 1978 graduate of Caro High School and an active student council member. Pam was united in marriage with James Stephens on September 5, 1981 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Caro, and he survives her. She was employed with Caro Community Hospital for 35 years, starting in the dietary department, then medical records, then as manager for Dr. Touma, CMC, and Health Services. Pam was a member of the Caro Moose Lodge, a friend of the Boy Scouts, taking an active part in her sons’ involvement, and a member of the Caro Jaycees. She always played an active role in supporting her sons and other family members in their various sporting activities.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 36 years, James Stephens of Caro; two sons and their spouses, Kevin and Colleen Stephens of Caro, Jeffrey and Tiffany Stephens of Caro; two daughters, Jessica and Jeremy Stahl of Caro, Jennifer Myers of Caro; six grandchildren, Falicite, Steven, Coven, Kodi, Bryce and Seth; one brother and sister-in-law, Tim and April Jaster of Caro; mother, Mary Lou Morrison of Caro; mother- and father-in-law, Howard and Linda Stephens of Akron; three sisters-in-law, Sherry Gray of Fairgrove, Cindy and Kirk Dinsmoore of Fairgrove, Renee and Travis Cragg of Fairgrove; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, Pam was also preceded in death by her step-father, Lee Morrison; and a brother-in-law, Mike Stephens.

Funeral service held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at St. Christopher Parish, Sacred Heart site in Caro with Rev. Jerzy Dobosz officiating. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Pamela Stephens Family Discretionary Fund, c/o James Stephens, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.