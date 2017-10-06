Our devoted mother and grandmother, Dorothy Marie Cockerill of Caro, age 106, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born September 18, 1911 in Auburn, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Smith) DePlonty. She was united in marriage with Frances Marion “Tom” Cockerill on October 3, 1928 in Carrollton. Tom preceded her in death on August 19, 1982. In her early years, Dorothy took a job making triggers in a gun plant in Saginaw during World War II and later worked several campaigns at Michigan Sugar where she sharpened knives. Her true calling was raising her seven children, and she possessed a generosity and kindness that was shown to all who knew her. Dorothy enjoyed caring for and decorating her home, reading, shopping, playing cards, and belonged to several bridge groups. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, often caring for 16 or more grandchildren at a time so her daughters could enjoy special shopping days. Her door was always open, and she would often take in children from other families during their time of need. Her compassion even extended to stray animals in the neighborhood, including a cat she fondly referred to as “Mother”. Special family gatherings soon outgrew her large home and had to be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Dorothy was a devout Christian, a nearly 90-year member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Caro, and prayed her rosary daily.

Dorothy is survived by one daughter Nancy Stuart and her husband, Robert, of Clio; 26 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and 30 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by six children, Thomas, Sally, Jimmy, William, Mary and Joann; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 9, 2017 at St. Christopher Parish, Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Jerzy Dobosz officiating. The family will be present to receive friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to St. Christopher Parish or Compassus Hospice. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.