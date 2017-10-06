Donald F. Ashton of Kingston, age 80, passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side on Thursday, October 5, 2017. Don was born August 6, 1937 in Detroit, the son of the late Frederick and Vera (Gallus) Ashton. He was a 1956 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School in Detroit and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served overseas during the Korean Conflict as a demolition expert. Following his honorable discharge in 1958, Don began work as a truck driver, and later worked for Active Homes. His final position was as a security guard for Michigan Sugar, from which he retired in 2013. Don loved to bowl and play on the computer, but he will be best remembered for his unique ability to get a rise out of people.

Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Ashton of Kingston; two brothers, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Ashton Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Margaret Ashton, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.